Some lunatic named Kay LeClaire claimed to be a non-binary (whatever that means) American Indian. After a report surfaced that appeared to prove she’s white, she’s apologizing.

LeClaire was accused in an online forum of actually being white after claiming since 2017 [she was] of Metis, Oneida, Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Cuban and Jewish heritage, Madison 365 reported on Tuesday. LeClaire, also a founding member of the collective and emerging leader in the Madison Indigenous arts community, earned artist stipends, a paid residency at the University of Wisconsin, speaking gigs, and art exhibitions with the help of their Native American claim.

She has since been removed from this collective artist group.

LeClaire is one of those narcissistic loons who demands we use the pronouns “they” and “them,” even though “they” and “them” are not singular pronouns.

She sure prospered as a non-binary (whatever that means) Indian and did so for years:

Since at least 2017, Kay LeClaire has claimed Métis, Oneida, Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Cuban and Jewish heritage. Additionally, they identify as “two-spirit,” a term many Indigenous people use to describe a non-binary gender identity. In addition to becoming a member and co-owner of giige, LeClaire earned several artists’ stipends, a paid residency at the University of Wisconsin, a place on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force and many speaking gigs and art exhibitions, not to mention a platform and trust of a community – all based on an ethnic identity that appears to have been fully fabricated.

According to the person who outed her, LeClaire is German, Swedish, and French Canadian — which makes her whiter than Wonder Bread.

Why would someone pretend to be a non-binary (whatever that means) Indian if, as these same people claim, being a sexual and/or racial minority in America is such a terrible thing?

