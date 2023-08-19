CNN’s Van Jones is forced out of his OWN woke criminal justice non-profit after spectacular fallout with bosses – two years after Jeff Bezos gave him $100M to pump into the charity

CNN commentator Van Jones has been pushed out of his own non-profit after a bust up in the senior ranks. Jones was praised as an extraordinary leader and handed $100 million by Jeff Bezos for his philanthropic endeavors in 2021, but now faces the humiliation of being turned out of his own organization.

The liberal left the board of Dream.org after a blowout with senior leadership, the Daily Beast reported. The fallout stemmed from disagreements over the non-profits direction, multiple sources with ties to the organization told the outlet. Jones was forced out rather than leaving voluntarily the sources claimed.

