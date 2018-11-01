THE HILL:

CNN’s Don Lemon doubled down Wednesday on his comment earlier this week that the “biggest terror threat in this country are white men.”

Lemon said Wednesday that the “evidence is overwhelming” that the statement is true.

The CNN anchor’s comments have been condemned on the right, a fact Lemon noted during his Wednesday show.

“Earlier this week, I made some comments about that in a conversation with Chris [Cuomo],” Lemon said. “I said that the biggest terror threat in this country comes from radicals on the far right, primarily white men. That angered some people. But let’s put emotion aside and look at the cold hard facts. The evidence is overwhelming.”

Lemon then referred to a Government Accountability Office report that says since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, right-wing extremists have killed 106 people in 62 different attacks in U.S., while Islamist extremists have killed 119 people in 23 different attacks.

Lemon cited another story that showed “that for every eight deadly attacks by right-wing extremists,” there was one by left-wing extremists.

“So people who were angered about what I said are missing the entire point,” Lemon said. “We don’t need to worry about people who are thousands of miles away. The biggest threats are homegrown. The facts prove that.”

The defense comes after Lemon on Tuesday said that “white men, most of them radicalized to the right” were the biggest terror threat after urging people “to stop demonizing people.”