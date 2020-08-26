Fox News:

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart attacked former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann after his network settled a $250 million defamation lawsuit earlier this year.

On Tuesday evening, CNN awkwardly aired Sandmann’s speech as part of the second night of the Republican National Convention, where he said his life “changed forever in that one moment” because the “full war machine in the mainstream media revved up into attack mode” while botching its coverage of the 2019 viral confrontation with a Native American elder that had portrayed the Kentucky teen as the aggressor.

However, one of Sandmann’s loudest critics came from the network that he settled with.

“I’m watching tonight because it’s important. But i [sic] don’t have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky,” Lockhart tweeted.

Critics blasted the CNN commentator, suggesting his tweet attacking the Covington teen lacked any self-awareness.

“It seems like CNN still hasn’t learned their lesson about smearing and slandering an innocent teen,” NewsBusters news analyst Nicholas Fondacaro reacted.

“Your bosses at CNN defamed this kid. The entitled snot nose idiots were from CNN … not the other way around,” National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker told the former Clinton press secretary.

“Joe Lockhart enjoys picking on an 18-year-old who has a far greater net worth than he does. After CNN tried to destroy Nick Sandmann, he sued and they were forced to settled [sic]. Maybe Joe had to take a pay cut for the settlement,” radio host Jason Rantz tweeted.

“It’s rare to watch someone fall into an obvious trap in real time, but it happens,” Daily Wire editor Emily Zanotti wrote.

“Yeah, I guess he is entitled….to the money your clown network has to pay out for defaming him,” Daily Caller reporter Chuck Ross said.

Read more at Fox News