CNN host Don Lemon’s history of alienating female co-workers during nearly two decades at the all-news cable channel includes telling Soledad O’Brien that she wasn’t really black and calling a female producer fat to her face, according to a bombshell report.

Lemon, who was recently forced to undergo sensitivity training after he made sexist comments on the air about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age, is described in a damning exposé by Variety as a malcontent who frequently engaged in “diva-like behavior.”

According to Variety, Lemon sent threatening, anonymous text messages to colleague Kyra Phillips because he was jealous that she was assigned to cover the aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq.

“Now you’ve crossed the line, and you’re going to pay for it,” read one message sent to Phillips’ phone from an anonymous number that was later reportedly traced to Lemon.

According to Variety, CNN, which conducted an investigation of the texts, removed Lemon from his co-anchoring duties alongside Phillips and demoted him to weekends.

