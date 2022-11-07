As the midterm picture gets increasingly worse, you can almost hear the drumbeat beginning for President Joe Biden to resign. As the leader of the party with an extremely unpopular agenda, Biden will be held responsible for a trouncing, should one occur. As of today, all of the polls are pointing in that direction. And the Democrats’ stenographers in the media are starting to turn on the president.

In a stunning fact check over at CNN, Daniel Dale declares that “Biden’s midterm message includes false and misleading claims.” While it’s nice that Dale noticed, it is astonishing he published his observations just before Election Day. Perhaps the changes at CNN are fundamental, and this article is the latest example of “fair and balanced” coverage. Dale’s piece can definitely be rated an apple.

"The president's travel in the final stretch says it all about how the Democrats believe the election is going," says NBC's Chuck Todd.



"Biden has spent the final days of this campaign not in purple states, but in blue states — California, New Mexico, Illinois, and New York." pic.twitter.com/yWXNvGwLlj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2022

In a near apology, Dale writes:

President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden’s pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the accuracy of his subjective arguments.) Here is a fact-check look at nine of his recent statements. The White House did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

It is like Dale has been holding all of his fact-checks for one article. The nine he covers are pretty straightforward and take apart Biden’s objective pitch to voters. But NINE? Dale even broke Biden’s Social Security security claims into two parts. The first one related to the tweet the White House deleted. Biden has taken credit for the increase in Social Security payments for seniors at events and on Twitter.

Dale correctly notes that the administration is legally obligated to provide the increase according to a formula in a law passed under Richard Nixon. Astonishingly, he even states, “the increase in Social Security payments for 2023, 8.7%, is unusually big simply because the inflation rate has been unusually big.” Biden also claimed the increase is the first one in ten years. Dale corrects the record, informing readers increases have happened annually since 2017.

