Obviously, the stranger who called Chris Cuomo “Fredo” touched a very sensitive nerve in the anchor for the third-rated cable news operation. As the son and brother of 2 governors of New York, Chris may feel himself an underachiever, perhaps occupying his position of prominence solely on the basis of his family ties. That could explain the vehemence, verbal thuggery, and victimology of the unhinged rant that followed. In case you are not able to listen to the vile language where you are reading this, here are some narrated excerpts, courtesy of the Washington Examiner: “Punk-ass b–ches on the right call me Fredo,” Cuomo says, and goes on to explain why he finds that name offensive. “Fredo was from The Godfather,” Cuomo said. “He was a weak brother. And they use it as an Italian aspersion. Are any of you Italian? Are you Italian? It’s a f–king insult to your people. It’s an insult to your f–king people.” He then claimed that “Fredo” is the N-word to Italians. “Is that a cool f–king thing?”

