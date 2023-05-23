CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Apologizes On Air for Saying Israeli Terror Victims Killed in ‘Shootout’

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour apologized on air on Monday for saying that an Israeli mother and two daughters who were murdered in a terror attack in April had been killed in a “shootout,” implying Israelis were shooting.

As Breitbart News reported, Lucy Dee (48) and her daughters Maia (20) and Rina (15) were murdered by Palestinian terrorists while on a drive to Tiberias during the Passover holiday. Maia and Rina died at the scene; Rina fought for her life for several days before succumbing to her wounds.

Her husband, Rabbi Leo Dee, and her remaining three children, survived; they were traveling in a separate car ahead along the same road.

The pro-Israel activist website HonestReporting.com protested Amanpour’s use of the word “shootout” May 11:

HonestReporting began a campaign to have Amanpour apologize for the remark. Rabbi Leo Dee joined it:

As Jonathan S. Tobin pointed out at the Jewish News Syndicate, Amanpour had recently memorialized Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in an actual shootout while covering Israeli attempts to arrest Palestinian terror suspects. Abu Akleh was often described as a victim of murder, when in fact she was killed by accident, as journalists occasionally are when covering war zones.

