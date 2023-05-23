CNN’s Christiane Amanpour apologized on air on Monday for saying that an Israeli mother and two daughters who were murdered in a terror attack in April had been killed in a “shootout,” implying Israelis were shooting.

As Breitbart News reported, Lucy Dee (48) and her daughters Maia (20) and Rina (15) were murdered by Palestinian terrorists while on a drive to Tiberias during the Passover holiday. Maia and Rina died at the scene; Rina fought for her life for several days before succumbing to her wounds.

Her husband, Rabbi Leo Dee, and her remaining three children, survived; they were traveling in a separate car ahead along the same road.

The pro-Israel activist website HonestReporting.com protested Amanpour’s use of the word “shootout” May 11:

HonestReporting began a campaign to have Amanpour apologize for the remark. Rabbi Leo Dee joined it:

As Jonathan S. Tobin pointed out at the Jewish News Syndicate, Amanpour had recently memorialized Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in an actual shootout while covering Israeli attempts to arrest Palestinian terror suspects. Abu Akleh was often described as a victim of murder, when in fact she was killed by accident, as journalists occasionally are when covering war zones.

