Chris Cuomo, the CNN prime time anchor and brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, has tested positive for the coronavirus. “In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath.” The anchor said he will continue to host his 9 p.m. show, Cuomo Prime Time, from the basement of his home. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” he added. “That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

