On Monday’s “CNN Political Briefing” podcast, CNN Political Director David Chalian stated that Democrats who planned “a last-minute strategy shift” to focus on January 6 “due to the concern about the economic headwinds and the fact that they don’t think the stakes of the election have been properly set” are now “seizing on” the attack on House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul, “to make this argument to voters that democracy must be the thing front of mind above all else.”

Chalian began by citing a report from CNN Senior Reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere that some Democratic candidates and left-wing groups are attempting a last-minute blitz focused on January 6. Chalian stated, “[T]here are Democrats doing sort of a last-minute strategy shift here, due to the concern about the economic headwinds and the fact that they don’t think the stakes of the election have been properly set for voters, meaning that the actual American democracy is at risk here.”

He continued, “Now, this came to light full force again this weekend in the aftermath of that attack in San Francisco on Paul Pelosi, the Speaker’s husband, and what we know are the assailant’s sort of ties to some of the conspiracy theory thinking around the 2020 election. So, that whole conversation of January 6 and the — what the January 6 Committee has exposed and this moment of political violence in America all came to the fore again. And there are Democrats who had planned this strategy, but are now also sort of seizing on the moment of the news to make this argument to voters that democracy must be the thing front of mind above all else.”

