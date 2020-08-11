Real Clear Politics:

Really?!?!?! No Anti-Trump News Outlets?

During a discussion about media bias on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter asked Sunday: “When you see entire media companies essentially exist to tear down Joe Biden, is there an equivalent of that on the left, tearing down Trump?

“There really isn’t,” stated his guest, editor of the women’s right news site “The 19th.”

NICOLE HEMMER, AUTHOR, “MESSENGERS OF THE RIGHT”: Yes. I would say it’s more severe on the right currently, in part because the right just has a longer tradition of these overtly ideological media outlets, right? There is this sort of habit of attacking Democrats that goes pretty far back. If you look at like the 1990s and the way that Rush Limbaugh and others sort of sharpened their teeth on Bill Clinton, this is the way they built audiences for these decades now.

BRIAN STELTER: Yeah, I don’t want to claim it’s new, I just — I’m arguing that it’s getting worse, it’s more severe.

Errin, your view of this, you know, when you see entire media companies essentially exist to tear down Joe Biden, is there an equivalent of that on the left, tearing down Trump?

ERRIN HAINES, EDITOR-AT-LARGE, THE 19TH: There really isn’t. What I would say is it’s really a diet of this type of information that a lot of these voters are getting. A lot of the voters I talk to, I can — when I interview them,I do hear them saying a lot of the talking points that sound very familiar from some of these shows which I try to listen to when I’m out on the campaign trail or when I’m home, watching TV.

……

[Skipping over a lot of boring stuff to get to the good stuff]

MICHAEL SAVAGE, THE SAVAGE NATION PODCAST: He’s not really running for the office. It’s the communist that he picks as his number two who will be running America within three months after he gets sent to the long, long rest he has worked for all of his life. You know, a blanket over his hips, around the clock sweets, around the clock care, the man needs the care right now. I pity the man.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: My physical as well as my mental —

STELTER: Every day, every day, this is what’s airing on the radio. There’s Michael Savage saying, I pity the man.

What the heck is going on on these programs?

Look at what Fox News saw on Saturday at a Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. This is Joe Biden out there on a vigorous bike ride. Not wearing a helmet but definitely wearing a mask, by the way.

Fox’s narrative and talk radio’s narrative for months has been that Joe Biden is falling apart. You just heard Ben Shapiro say it, falling apart.

There he is riding a bike, out for a bike ride. And Fox, of all networks, is the one that showed it happen.

[They’re so happy to report that Joe can ride a bike!]

