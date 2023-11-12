CNN’s Bash: ‘Systemic’ Campus Antisemitism Is Due to Bigotry that Was Ignored as ‘Anti-Zionism’ for Years

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash discussed her upcoming special on antisemitism and stated that when she did a special on it before, she got pushback for noting the antisemitism on the left that was cast as “anti-Zionism” “And what is happening on college campuses is very much now an explosion because of unchecked bias, and, in some cases, downright prejudice on college campuses at the professorial level, at the student group level.” And university presidents have adequately failed to combat “a huge, huge problem that became dangerous.”

Bash said, “The last time we did this, it was very clearly violence erupting from the right, from the hard right, white supremacy. And we did a segment on what was happening on the left, which was slow going, and we got some pushback about the notion of anti-Zionism being really antisemitism, meaning you can say you’re against Israel, but not really be full of hate for Jews. And nobody pushed back on that now, because of the connection to the violence here in America, the threats here in America, and around the world, specifically after October 7. And what is happening on college campuses is very much now an explosion because of unchecked bias, and, in some cases, downright prejudice on college campuses at the professorial level, at the student group level. And university presidents are starting — some of them — to speak out, but not enough, and that is very, very much something that we learned needs to be a part of the solution. It is really systemic at the university level, and it is a huge, huge problem that became dangerous.”

READ MORE