CNN: There’s No Good Way to Ensure Hamas Won’t Steal Aid

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” CNN Correspondent Hadas Gold and CNN Military Analyst Col. Cedric Leighton (Ret.) stated that it’s going to be very difficult to ensure humanitarian aid that goes into Gaza isn’t stolen by Hamas because “there are no mechanisms of enforcement,” and it will be difficult for the United Nations to safeguard aid in wartime.

After speaking with Israeli Government Spokesman Eylon Levy, host Laura Coates asked, “Just, in hearing what he said to say about the conditions, really, of being in compliance or going along with what President Biden has said, the conditions about hostages being released, the [idea] of how to ensure that the aid is not going to be essentially taken and siphoned off by Hamas. Is it realistic to think that could actually be a condition that could be met before aid gets there?”

Leighton responded, “Well, I think it’s possible, but there’s no peacekeeping mechanism, there are no troops on the ground to keep anybody away from these stores, any mechanism to prevent Hamas from going after these things. So, it’s a bit touchy, and I think there are — because there are no mechanisms of enforcement, I think it’s going to be a bit of a problem, Laura.”

