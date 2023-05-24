CNN has seen its hits plummet in recent days.

This collapse in viewership comes during the first full five-weekday period since hosting a town hall with former president Donald Trump, during which CNN temporarily skyrocketed in viewership due to his presence.

Now, the network has suffered its worst weekly ratings since 2015.

Viewership is down across the board, but CNN’s primetime slots were hit hardest, with the veteran network attracting a smaller audience than smaller outlets such as Newsmax.

The town hall took place on May 10, and according to the Daily Beast, CNN averaged only 429,000 total daily viewers for the period between Monday, May 15 and Friday, May 19. That marked the lowest weekly viewership since June 2015, the same month Trump rode down the escalator at the Manhattan skyscraper that bears his name and announced he was running for president.

Compared to the same period last year, viewership was down double digits in general, and am

