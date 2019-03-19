BREITBART:

CNN went to the U.S.-Mexico border and actually found–and interviewed–Latinos who support President Donald Trump and his border wall.

On Monday’s Erin Burnett OutFront, CNN’s Miguel Marquez noted that 34% of Latinos approved of Trump in a recent CNN poll. He said, as a puzzled Erin Burnett looked on, that though a majority of Latinos disapprove of Trump, there are plenty who live along the U.S.-Mexico border who support Trump, believe that there is a “national emergency” at the border, and would like to see the size of the border wall “doubled” or “tripled.”

Rolando Rodriguez, who lives a mile from the border in McAllen, Texas, said he wants a 2,600-mile border wall that is “longer and taller.”