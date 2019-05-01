THE HILL:

CNN’s prime-time ratings dropped a whopping 26 percent in April compared to last year, according to Nielsen Media Research.

MSNBC’s ratings were down 14 percent in April 2019 compared to April 2018, while Fox News’s ratings overall were flat.

The sharp decrease for CNN marked its lowest-rated month in total viewers since October 2015.

In the 25- to 54-year-old demographic that advertisers covet most, it was the network’s least-watched month since Aug. 2015.

In prime time, Fox News finished first with an average of 2.4 million viewers. In April 2018, the network also averaged 2.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

MSNBC was second with an average of 1.66 million viewers, down from 1.93 million in April 2018.

CNN was third with 767,000 average primetime viewers, down from 1.04 million in April 2018.