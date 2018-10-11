BREITBART:

The far-left CNN spent much of Tuesday defending mob action against Republicans as a “Constitutional right” and as fearless acts of free speech.

On her low-rated afternoon show, CNN’s Brooke Baldwin mocked both of her guests as they described the left-wing activists who chased Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his wife out of a DC restaurant last month as a “mob.”

Get ready to roll your eyes… CNN’s Brooke Baldwin is offended that the left’s angry mob was called… a mob. Would she rather them be called violent harassers, vandals and criminals? pic.twitter.com/hW9GWvZx5I — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 9, 2018

“Oh, you’re not going to use the mob word here,” Baldwin moaned after the Daily Caller’s Matt Lewis brought up the mob that harassed Cruz and his wife.

“A mob is what we saw in Charlottesville, Virginia, two Augusts ago. A mob is not what we saw chasing — I’m not saying what they did was right.” Baldwin argued.

When asked what she would call the people banging on the Supreme Court walls, Baldwin refused to answer. She just mocked her guests by shaking her head and covering her eyes before moving on to another subject.