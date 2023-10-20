CNN reporter Sara Sidner is accosted live on-air by angry Palestinians in the West Bank: ‘F*** CNN – you are NOT welcome here!’

CNN reporter Sara Sidner was accosted live on-air on this morning as she reported from the West Bank, with an angry crowd of Palestinians telling her: ‘F**k CNN – you are not welcome here’ in the latest indicator of the region’s bubbling hatred of America.

Sidner is among the network’s reporters who have been in the region since Hamas waged war on October 7. On Friday, she was reporting from a street in the West Bank – one of two Palestinian territories – when she was approached by a furious man.

‘You are a genocide supporter. You are not welcome here!’ he screamed at Sidner, inching closer to her face while others surrounded them.

‘F* CNN! F* CNN!’ they screamed while Sidner and her crew moved away calmly.

‘F*** CNN – you are NOT welcome here:’ Reporter accosted in West Bank

READ MORE