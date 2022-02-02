The Washington Post

CNN president Jeff Zucker announced to stunned staff on Wednesday morning that he is immediately resigning from his role at the cable news network, which he has led since January 2013. He said in a statement that his decision stemmed from him not disclosing a “consensual relationship” with his “closest colleague” when it first began. “I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently,” he wrote. “But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”

Here is Zucker’s full memo to his colleagues:

As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.

As a result, I am resigning today.

I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.

I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead.

With gratitude and much love.

Jefff

