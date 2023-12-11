CNN Poll: Trump Opens Double-Digit Lead over Biden in Michigan

Former President Donald Trump has a double-digit lead over President Joe Biden in the key swing state of Michigan, the latest CNN Poll found.

The survey showed Trump leading Biden nationally by eight points, 39 percent to Biden’s 31 percent, in a race that includes independent candidates. That gap, however, only grows in individual states such as Michigan, where Trump is now leading Biden by ten points — 50 percent to Biden’s 40 percent. Another ten percent said they would not support either candidate.

Further, the survey showed Trump leading Biden by five points in Georgia — 49 percent to 44 percent.

