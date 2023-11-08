CNN Poll: Trump Grows Lead over Biden, GOP Challengers

Former President Donald Trump has expanded his leads over President Joe Biden and the Republican primary field in the latest CNN/SSRS poll.
The poll, released amid Tuesday night’s election results, shows that Trump holds a four-point advantage over Biden nationally among registered voters in a hypothetical 2024 head-to-head general election matchup.
Trump registers at 49 percent in this latest poll to Biden’s 45 percent. Trump has climbed two points since an August CNN/SSRS poll, while Biden has dropped one point, marking a three-point swing in Trump’s direction. In the latest poll, five percent of voters would back another candidate if their options were Biden and Trump, while one percent would not vote.