CNN Poll: Majority Say ‘No Chance’ They Would Vote for Joe Biden in 2024

A majority of voters said there is no chance they would vote for President Joe Biden in 2024, a recent CNN poll found, increasing fear among Democrats that swing voters ignore the president’s talking points.

51 percent said there was “no chance” of voting for Biden

45 percent said they were a Biden voter

Only 4 percent labeled themselves as a “potential” Biden voter

In contrast, voters gave former President Donald Trump better marks, suggesting neither candidate has much room for growth:

Only 48 percent there is “no chance” of voting for Trump

49 percent said they were a Trump voter

2 percent labeled themselves a ”potential” Trump voter

More here.