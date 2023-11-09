CNN Poll: Majority Say ‘No Chance’ They Would Vote for Joe Biden in 2024

A majority of voters said there is no chance they would vote for President Joe Biden in 2024, a recent CNN poll found, increasing fear among Democrats that swing voters ignore the president’s talking points.

  • 51 percent said there was “no chance” of voting for Biden
  • 45 percent said they were a Biden voter
  • Only 4 percent labeled themselves as a “potential” Biden voter

In contrast, voters gave former President Donald Trump better marks, suggesting neither candidate has much room for growth:

  • Only 48 percent there is “no chance” of voting for Trump
  • 49 percent said they were a Trump voter
  • 2 percent labeled themselves a ”potential” Trump voter

