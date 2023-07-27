CNN: McConnell “Clearly Had Some Kind of Neurological Event”

The leftist media is suddenly really interested in covering the ailing mental ability of a government figure, because that person is a Republican, Mitch McConnell.

This doesn't look right. pic.twitter.com/n4vxUnvZsJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2023

The Senate Minority Leader appeared completely out of it Wednesday during a press conference, freezing up and staring into space for around half a minute before aides ushered him away from the podium.

CNN’s resident “doctor” Sanjay Gupta noted that McConnell “clearly had some kind of neurological event” and needs to be “checked out” by doctors ASAP.

“It was definitely concerning to watch,” Gupta continued, adding “I mean, I think his doctors will be looking at that tape and sort of, you know, trying to figure out what happened there. He needs to get checked out, I think that’s really the bottom line.”