Compared to March of last year, CNN lost 61 percent of primetime viewers and 73 percent of viewers in the 25-54 age group.

That 25-54 age group is vital because it sets advertising rates.

Thankfully, the news gets worse for CNN.

Throughout the entire month of March, CNN averaged only 473,000 primetime viewers and 100,000 demo viewers.

Throughout the total day in March, CNN averaged only 425,000 total viewers and 83,000 demo viewers.

The top-rated show at CNN — a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence — was Anderson Cooper 360. It placed 26th and averaged only 635,000 total viewers. Erin Burnett earned only 625,000 viewers. During his smug two hours, Jake Tapper averaged only 584,000 and 575,000 total viewers… These are disastrous numbers.

