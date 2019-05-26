DAILY CALLER

CNN laid off almost all of its health care coverage division Tuesday, in a move the network called a “crazy rumor” less than three weeks ago. While Dr. Sanjay Gupta is expected to keep his job, most of the rest of the division, based out of Atlanta, were released. Fox News reported: TVNewser, a media watchdog site started by CNN’s Brian Stelter, managed to get confirmation from the network — just in time for a Friday news dump. “As part of the normal course of business, our newsgathering team made a small restructure earlier this week that ultimately impacts 6-7 employees within CNN’s Health Unit,” a CNN spokesperson told TVNewser’s A.J. Katz. Many health department staffers met with human resources on Tuesday. Katz noted that correspondent Elizabeth Cohen is also safe.

