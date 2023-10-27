CNN Issues Humiliating Correction, Admits to Unquestioningly Parroting Terrorist Talking Points

The disinformation operation known as CNN has issued a correction to a story that claimed Israel had bombed a hospital in Gaza, a claim that has since been proven false.

In the correction, the far-left, low-rated network essentially admitted that it had breathlessly parroted Hamas’ narrative without a second thought.

CNN was among numerous establishment media outlets (and elected officials) that jumped on claims that Israel targeted a hospital in Gaza last week.

An archive of the network’s initial story on the blast shows a headline blaring, “Israel hits hospital and school in Gaza as blockade puts healthcare system in state of ‘collapse.’”

“A school and a hospital in Gaza were among the places lethally blasted by Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday as humanitarian concerns mount over ongoing deprivation of food, fuel and electricity to the isolated population,” CNN irresponsibly reported.

“The strike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza is likely to have killed hundreds, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement, adding that there are still many people under the hospital rubble. CNN has asked the IDF for comment on [the] hospital strike.”

