CNN might be preparing to sue the White House over Jim Acosta’s press credentials being revoked last week

Floyd Abrams, a veteran lawyer and expert in First Amendment law, said CNN had a strong case for a lawsuit

Former ABC anchor Sam Donaldson revealed he had been asked to help prepare an affidavit to support CNN’s case

He initially said he understood CNN and Acosta had already filed the lawsuit

But CNN later said a decision has not yet been made in regards to legal action

CNN might be preparing to sue the White House after the Trump administration revoked reporter Jim Acosta’s media credentials. Floyd Abrams, a veteran lawyer and expert in First Amendment law, told CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday that the network had a strong case after Acosta’s press access was revoked last week. ‘I think it’s a really strong lawsuit,’ Abrams said. ‘I can understand CNN being reluctant to sue because the president keeps saying CNN is the enemy of me, and CNN might have reluctance to have a lawsuit titled ‘CNN vs. Donald Trump.’ That said, yes, I think they should sue.’

