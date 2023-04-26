The timing had all the makings of a TV farce. Just as newsrooms around the world were scrambling to make sense of the shock ousting of another titan of cable news – namely Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox – Don Lemon took to Twitter on Monday to announce his equally sudden dismissal from CNN, where he’d worked for nearly 17 years.

‘I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,’ the 57-year-old TV anchor raged in a blistering statement.

Only hours earlier, Lemon – who reportedly earned $4 million a year – had happily tweeted a clip from that day’s edition of CNN This Morning, which he co-hosted. Little did he know it would be his last.

No one ‘in management’ had the ‘decency’ to tell him directly, he continued. ‘It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.’

For their part, CNN hit back, slamming Lemon’s claims as ‘inaccurate’ and saying he had been ‘offered an opportunity to meet with management.’

