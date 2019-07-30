WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker reportedly held a breakfast to introduce Kamala Harris to the power players of New York while she was running for California attorney general a decade ago.

According to McClatchy, which drew on reporting from India Abroad, Zucker told those in attendance at the August 2009 event that “Kamala is not just important for the city of San Francisco, the state of California, but for the entire country.” He also pointed to a New York Times article that listed Harris as “among the 17 most likely women to become the first female president of the United States.”

He also maintained, “This is in fact, the first time I’ve ever done one of these, and that’s because I have a very, very strict policy because of my job. I’ve taken a position that I completely stay out of supporting candidates of any party and try to stay out of politics entirely.”