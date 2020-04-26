Fox News:

After criticism from media critics and the Republican National Committee (RNC), the liberal network CNN finally broke its silence on its own footage purportedly showing the mother of Tara Reade, who accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault, alluding to the alleged incident.

At 1:28 p.m. ET on Saturday, the network’s website published an article on the issue. Prior to that, the story was missing from the network’s coverage, including its “Reliable Sources” newsletter from CNN liberal anchor Brian Stelter, in what some critics are calling “journalistic misconduct”. Yet and still, Stelter hasn’t tweeted about the video even though he tweeted posts about Elmo and Big Bird. The broadcast programming spent some time on those characters as well, with “interviews” during “CNN Newsroom.”

The Intercept reported earlier that Reade said her late mother once called into CNN’s “Larry King Live” to discuss her daughter’s “experience on Capitol Hill,” where the alleged encounter with Biden took place. Reade didn’t recall other information, such as the date or even year, and The Intercept managed to dig up a transcript of the call but not the video.

Tucked away among hundreds of thousands of hours of old archived footage was the long-forgotten clip that came to light Friday.

But rather than CNN’s team of investigative reporters, it was the Media Research Center’s NewsBusters, a conservative group that seeks to expose liberal bias, that exhumed the footage from its own vault.

