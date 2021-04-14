Shore News Network:

A CNN Technical Director, Charlie Chester admitted on camera that the network’s coverage of Matt Gaetz’s alleged sex trafficking scandal is Democrat party propaganda being shown on the network in order to damage Gaetz and the Republican party.

When asked, “Does CNN use propaganda?” Chester responded, “yah”.

“If the agenda say is like Matt Gaetz right now, a Republican, he’s a problem for the Democratic Party because he’s so conservative and he can cause a lot of hiccups in passing laws, so we’re going to keep running the stories to keep hurting him and make it so that it can’t be buried and like just settled outside of court and you know, if we keep pushing that, it’s helping CNN.”

“That’s propaganda, because it’s helping us (CNN) in some way,” the CNN director said.

The video was filmed by James O’keefe’s Project Veritas. Prior to the release of the videos by project Veritas, Chester’s LinkedIn profile claimed he, “played an integral part in the 2020 presidential elections.” That profile has since been taken down.

More at Shore News Network

Team Gaetz writes:

Patriot, Project Veritas released a video featuring CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester talking about all the ways his network planned to remove President Trump from office and damage Matt Gaetz because “he’s a problem for the Democratic Party…”

This is a new low, even for the hacks at CNN. Knowingly using propaganda to take down political opponents truly makes them the enemy of the people.

We will be aggressively pursuing legal action against CNN and any mainstream media outlet that continues to spread lies about Matt Gaetz. That’s why we need your support RIGHT NOW – are you ready to join us in the battle?

MATT GAETZ DONATION PAGE