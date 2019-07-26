BREITBART:

An editor at CNN has resigned after a series of antisemitic comments he made resurfaced on Thursday.

CNN’s statement accepting the resignation of the editor makes clear the editor had worked at CNN for some time, and had made the antisemitic statements back in 2011.

BREAKING: CNN spokesperson tells the @JewishJournal that they have accepted the resignation of photo editor Mohammed Elshamy over his 2011 anti-Semitic tweets — Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) July 26, 2019

The tweets from Mohammed Elshamy, a photo editor for CNN, first surfaced earlier on Thursday. They were until then still public on Elshamy’s Twitter account: