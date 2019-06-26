THE SUN:

A TV interview with the author accusing Donald Trump of sexual assault had to be abruptly cut short when she bizarrely called rape “sexy”.

CNN presenter Anderson Cooper quickly moved to an advert break after E Jean Carroll declared: “I think most people think of rape as being sexy… Think of the fantasies.”

Agony Aunt Carroll, 75, was speaking days after she accused the US President of sexually assaulting her in a posh New York department store.

Speaking of the alleged incident, she told Cooper: “I was not thrown on the ground and ravished.

“The word rape carries so many sexual connotations…this was not sexual.”

Anderson replied: “I think most people think of rape.. as a violent assault. It is not sexy.”

To which she replied: “I think most people see rape as being sexy.”