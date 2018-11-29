BREITBART:

CNN Contributor Marc Lamont Hill told the United Nations on Wednesday that Israel should be replaced by a Palestinian state, and defended the Palestinian use of violence against Israel.

And here it is, Marc Lamont Hill calling for a “free Palestine from the river to the sea” (video via @bennyavni) pic.twitter.com/E7ugrByKyf — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 28, 2018

Hill was speaking at the “U.N. International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People,” which provides an annual platform for extremist rhetoric against Israel. He was present to express his views as an “invited representative of civil society.”

Hill referred to the founding of Israel in May 1948 as “the great catastrophe,” borrowing the term “Nakba,” which is used by Palestinians. (He neglected to mention that the Palestinians had joined the surrounding Arab states in 1948 in attacking Israel with the intention of destroying it, and killing or expelling the Jewish population.) Hill continued with various other accusations against Israel, adding that he had refused to drink “Israeli water” on a flight from “Palestine” to New York. (There are no Palestinian airports.)