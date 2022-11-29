CNN on Friday connected Daylight Savings Time to sleep problems among communities of color.

The outlet claimed problems with lack of sleep and sleep disorders are more prevalent in black, Asian, Hispanic, or Latino communities, adding the “inequities” can be detrimental to a person’s health.

When a person’s sleep patterns are poor, it can result in obesity, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain forms of cancer, Chandra Jackson, a researcher and epidemiologist with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences told the outlet.

“Many of these health outcomes are more prevalent in the Black population,” she added.

The outlet acknowledged white adults do suffer from loss of sleep and the health problems associated with it but also claimed, “people of color appear to disproportionately experience them more, and that’s believed to be largely due to social systems in the United States.”

In March, the Senate passed a bill by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent, Breitbart News reported at the time.

