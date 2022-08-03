A blockbuster report published by The National Pulse journalist Natalie Winters on Tuesday exposed a shady meeting between several mainstream media outlet heads and a Chinese Communist Party-affiliated organization.

On July 26, the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) held a discussion in Beijing, China where representatives of the Associated Press, CNN and CNBC were present.

According to a 2018 research report issued by the U.S. government’s China Economic and Security Review Commission, the goal of the CPAFFC is to “malignly influence” American politics in favor of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The CPAFFC is also part of China’s “United Front,” which is a government operation spending at least $1.4 billion annually on spreading Beijing’s agenda at home and abroad.

The 2018 federal report from the U.S. government also claimed China’s United Front was created “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and to “influence foreign governments to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies.”

In 2020, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared the CPAFFC “sought to directly and malignly influence” state and local leaders in America to promote the communist party’s global agenda.

READ MORE