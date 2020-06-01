Washington Examiner:

CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker left open the possibility of running for New York City mayor in the city’s next election.

Zucker, who has been in this role at the network since 2013, didn’t confirm or deny whether he’s considering running for the role during an interview with the New York Times published on Sunday. When asked if he would consider running when the position opens up in 2021, Zucker “paused, and said he didn’t want his answer to cause a storm of news.”

“New York City is going to need a very strong mayor in the aftermath of this, and I always like a challenge,” he added.

Zucker, who is also the chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, previously teased the possibility of running for political office in 2014 and 2015.

The city’s current mayor, Bill de Blasio, will be not be running in the next mayoral election because of the two-term limit rules.

