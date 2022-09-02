Journalists with CNN and CBS severely criticized President Joe Biden for having the U.S. military behind him as he gave a political speech that demonized MAGA Republicans as a dark threat to American democracy.

“Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it,” tweeted CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

Tom Nichols of The Atlantic agreed with Keilar, taking her side in response to someone who disputed her point about presidents using the military as backdrops by posting a photo of Reagan giving a speech in front of members of the military.

“Military people in the background of a speech, especially in the audience , is not the same thing as placing to Marine guards behind the president. But thank you for proving that cult behavior can be found even beyond MAGA world,” responded Nichols.

