THINK AMERICANA:

With the push for impeachment failing miserably, it appears the left has a bad case of loser denial. This is something they may never recover from.

During CNN Newsroom on Tuesday, Chris Cillizza joined co-host Jim Sciutto to talk about why the impeachment proceedings aren’t moving as they hoped. Instead of admitting defeat, they are blaming it on the holidays arriving.

Sciutto read off details of CNN’s latest poll before brining Cillizza onto the show, “CNN’s new polling finds fifty percent of Americans say the president should be impeached and removed from office. However, that number is the same as in October before those public hearings began.”