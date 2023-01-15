Almost three years since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, CNN medical analyst and Washington Post columnist Dr. Leana Wen has admitted the medical community is ‘overcounting’ the number of ‘COVID deaths and hospitalizations.’

In an opinion piece entitled: ‘We are overcounting COVID deaths and hospitalizations. That’s a problem,’ Wen cites sources that claim that most ‘patients diagnosed with COVID are actually in the hospital for some other illness.’

Wen begins: ‘According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States is experiencing around 400 COVID deaths every day. At that rate, there would be nearly 150,000 deaths a year. But are these Americans dying from COVID or with COVID?’

Wen states: ‘Understanding this distinction is crucial to putting the continuing toll of the coronavirus into perspective. Determining how likely it is an infection will result in hospitalization or death helps people weigh their own risk.’

Dr. Leana Wen says the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 may be greater than the number of people actually dying from the virus

Robin Dretler, an attending physician at Emory Decatur Hospital, who estimates that at his hospital, 90% of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are actually in the hospital for some other illness.

Wen had the backing of two other infectious-disease experts who also believe that the number of deaths attributed to COVID is greater than the actual number of people dying from the virus.

Dretler said that this contributes to imprecise reporting on COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, which he claims does not come from a place of bad intent.

