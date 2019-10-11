NEW YORK POST:

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo cracked a tone-deaf joke at the network’s LGBTQ town hall debate Thursday night — sparking uproar on social media and prompting the anchor to issue an apology.

Cuomo was welcoming Sen. Kamala Harris onstage in Los Angeles when the 2020 Democratic candidate told him, “My pronouns are she, her, and hers.”

“She, her and hers? Mine too,” Cuomo replied with a smile, eliciting audible groans from the audience.

“All right,” Harris finally replied, ending an awkward silence.

Cuomo was quickly roasted on social media over the gaffe.