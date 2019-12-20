FOX NEWS:

President Trump has made substantial gains in 2020 matchups with Democratic candidates, according to new polling from one of his least favorite outlets.

“This is massive movement towards the president of the United States, at least in our poll at this particular point,” CNN political analyst Harry Enten said on Friday.

While appearing on “New Day,” Enten detailed the differences between support for Democrats in October versus support shown in their December polling.

The numbers showed former Vice President Joe Biden with just a five-point lead over Trump, compared to the 10-point lead he had in October. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., similarly saw his lead over Trump narrow by five points.