White people posting memes featuring black people may be guilty of “digital blackface,” according to a CNN senior writer who warned against the phenomenon, which he describes as one of the “most insidious forms of contemporary racism.”

In a Sunday CNN op-ed titled “What’s ‘digital blackface?’ And why is it wrong when White people use it?” liberal pundit and author John Blake begins by listing specific viral clips that incidentally feature black people.

“Maybe you shared that viral video of Kimberly ‘Sweet Brown’ Wilkins telling a reporter after narrowly escaping an apartment fire, ‘Ain’t nobody got time for that!’” he writes.

“Perhaps you posted that meme of supermodel Tyra Banks exploding in anger on ‘America’s Next Top Model’ (‘I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you!’),” he continued. “Or maybe you’ve simply posted popular GIFs, such as the one of NBA great Michael Jordan crying, or of drag queen RuPaul declaring, ‘Guuuurl…’”

According to Blake, if you had done so as a white individual you have potentially committed a “racist” crime.

READ MORE