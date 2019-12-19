BREITBART:

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that he is willing to delay transmitting the House’s impeachment articles to the Senate for “As long as it takes” to get concessions on how the trial will be conducted, and that if he were in charge, he would potentially never transmit the articles.

Clyburn said he is willing to hold the articles “As long as it takes. Even if — if he doesn’t come around to committing to a fair trial, keep those articles here. So, keep it as long as it takes.”

Co-host John Berman then asked, “Are you suggesting it’s possible you will never transmit the articles of impeachment?”

Clyburn responded, “If it were me, yes, that’s what I’m saying. I have no idea what the speaker will do.”