Clueless Joe Biden Poses With His Hard Hat on Backwards During Photo-Op With Construction Workers – Gets Savagely Mocked on Social Media

Nothing like having a beer with some great union workers and ⁦yes, that would be @JoeBiden⁩ in Superior, Wisconsin. ⁦@AFLCIO⁩ pic.twitter.com/caMGiRXjPe — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 25, 2024

Joe Biden’s mental deterioration appears to have reached a point where he does not even know how to wear a hat properly and Americans have responded in brutal fashion.

As the Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported, Joe Biden on Thursday traveled to Superior, Wisconsin to deliver remarks on his “Investing in America and Infrastructure Law” at Earth Rider Brewery. While there, he dropped a creepy one-liner which caused an awkward moment of silence and stopped to listen to a barrel of beer.

Following the event, Biden posed with Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and a few construction workers in the bar area. Notice anything wrong with Biden’s hard hat in the picture?

Yes, Biden is posing with his hard hat on wrong. How did his or Klobuchar’s handlers not recognize this when the photo was snapped?

