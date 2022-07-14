Studio 54 owner Mark Fleischman dies of assisted suicide in Switzerland

Fleischman, the owner of legendary Midtown nightclub Studio 54, died by assisted suicide in Switzerland, a report said. He was 82.

Fleischman was unable to walk and his speech was impaired after getting sick in 2016. Doctors couldn’t diagnose his condition.

“I can’t walk, my speech is f–ked up, and I can’t do anything for myself,” he told The Post last month.

“My wife helps me get into bed and I can’t dress or put on my shoes. I am taking a gentle way out. It is the easiest way out for me.”

