Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that the country is in a struggle against the “demon” coronavirus, the death toll from which has climbed to 106 as about 1,000 Americans remain stuck in the epicenter city of Wuhan. “The epidemic is a demon, and we cannot let this demon hide,” Xi said during a meeting with the head of the World Health Organization as he pledged transparency in the government’s effort to contain the outbreak. “The Chinese government has always adopted an open, transparent and responsible attitude to the timely release of information on the epidemic to domestic and foreign countries,” he told WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Beijing.

