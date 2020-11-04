CBS Local Miami:

Maria Elvira Salazar Claims Victory Over Donna Shalala In Race For Congressional District 27

Republican Maria Elvira Salazar took to the stage on Tuesday night to thank supporters as she claimed victory over Democratic incumbent Donna Shalala in what turned out to be a tight race for Congressional District 27.

With 97 percent of the votes counted, Salazar, a former TV journalist, received 51 percent of the vote over Shalala’s 49 percent.

As of 10:30 p.m., Shalala had not yet conceded the race.

Both candidates had faced each other in 2018, but this time the results were reversed.

Salazar spent much of her campaign focused on Representative Shalala’s failure to report a series of personal stock transactions

Shalala served as Health & Human Services diretor under Bill Clinton, got deeply involved i the Clinton Foundation, was involved in several influence peddling scandals there, and has been questioned about stock trade reporting while in Congress. Good riddance!

More at CBS Local Miami