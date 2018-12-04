BREITBART:

Ticket prices to see former President Bill Clinton and Hillary speak have gone as low as $7 in some locations– and the seats are still empty.

Former President Bill Clinton and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton have been touring the U.S. and Canada for months, with dates stretching into mid-2019. Unfortunately for the Clintons, people seem to be quickly losing interest in entertaining their nostalgia and opinions on the current state of the nation.

Tickets currently range from $7 to $1,062, depending on the seating quality. Scalpers are trying to get as much as $500 for a ticket, but considering the ticket sales even at a discount, it may be a risky wager to find someone desperate enough to pay who is simultaneously unaware of how cheap the tickets are going for.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is on a tour of her own, but tickets for those events range from $300 to $2,500. Moreover, they are actually selling.