NEW YORK POST:

Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that “any other person” besides President Trump would have been indicted due to the actions described in Robert Mueller’s report.

Clinton was speaking at the Time 100 Summit when she speculated that the special counsel’s office ultimately decided that the Justice Department can not indict a sitting president.

“I think there is enough there that any other person who had engaged in those acts would certainly have been indicted,” the 2016 Democratic nominee told the moderator.

“As I read it, basically what I thought it was saying is, ‘Look, we think he obstructed justice. Here are 11 examples of why we think he obstructed justice. But we’re under the control of the Justice Department, and their rule is you can’t indict.’ ”

Clinton went on to say that Mueller gave Congress a blueprint to decide whether the actions described in the report constituted an impeachable offense.